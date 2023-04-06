Wife Kills Husband with Machete in Assam's Bajali, Surrenders

In a horrible incident, a woman killed her husband with a sharp weapon at the residence in Assam’s Bajali, reports emerged on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident occurred on the preceding night when the wife killed her husband, identified as Niranjan Bora, in rage over family dispute.

After committing the crime, the accused, identified as Junita Bora, along with her six-year-old daughter went to Bhawanipur Police Station today morning and surrendered before the police.

The police lodged an FIR in connection with the matter and arrived at the crime scene to initiate investigation into it.

Niranjan Bora was a resident of Golaghat and for the past ten years since their marriage, the duo had been living in their in-laws house in Bajali.

The incident has created a tense situation in the village.

On March 24, an 18-year-old girl was murdered by a youth with a sharp machete over a personal dispute in Karimganj.

The incident was reported at Dalgram village of Kaliganj in the district.

The deceased, identified as Munwara Begum, was a student of Higher Secondary (HS) first year in the Kaliganj Public Higher Secondary School.

She was recently promoted to HS second year, informed the father of the deceased.

Speaking to the media, Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das said, “We were informed about recovery of a girl’s body in the locality and accordingly, I and my police team reached the spot. We have apprehended one Jaber Ahmed in connection to the case. The machete used to commit the crime has not been recovered yet.”

The police had further informed that the accused attacked the girl in her neck, following which she collapsed and died on the spot.