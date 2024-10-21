Assam: Husband Slaughters Wife in Front of Toddler in South Kamrup

In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through South Kamrup, a woman was brutally murdered by her husband in front of their 1.5-year-old son.
The shocking crime unfolded when the husband, identified as Kushal Thakuria, allegedly attacked his wife, Mousumi Thakuria, multiple times with a machete. Following the brutal act, he calmly walked two kilometers to the Bijoynagar police station, surrendering with the weapon still in hand and a smile on his face.
Witnesses reported that Kushal made chilling remarks after the murder, stating, "I killed her; she was having an affair. If I didn't use a machete, what else could I have used?"
However, local residents disputed his claims, insisting that Mousumi was a kind-hearted woman with no extramarital relations. They revealed that she had often suffered abuse at the hands of her husband, living in fear of his violent temper.
Sunday night, Mousumi's lifeless body was brought back to Dakhala village, where community members, grappling with their grief, struggled to provide a proper burial due to their financial constraints.
Her funeral was facilitated through the generosity of local authorities, police, and journalists, highlighting the community's solidarity in a time of tragedy.
Residents of the village described Kushal Thakuria as a known troublemaker, often resorting to violence over trivial matters. They recounted instances where he had previously attacked others, cementing his reputation as a local bully. Alongside him, his mother, Pramila Thakuria, was also arrested for her alleged involvement in the crime, with villagers now demanding severe punishment for both mother and son.
As the legal proceedings begin, there is widespread outcry for justice. The community is left to ponder what punishment the justice system will impose on Kushal and Pramila, and what the future holds for their innocent 1.5-year-old son, now left without a mother.
This tragic case serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive issue of domestic violence and the urgent need for effective measures to protect victims and hold perpetrators accountable.