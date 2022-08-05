Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee Sent to 14-Days Judicial Custody

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a session court in Kolkata on Friday in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

The duo will be in judicial custody till August 18.

Special PMLA court judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu granted 14 days' judicial remand of Chatterjee and Mukherjee on a prayer by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

The court rejected a bail prayer of the former minister and directed that Chatterjee and Mukherjee be produced again on August 18 when the matter will be heard again.

According to the sources, the advocate of Arpita did not plead for her bail as they believed that her life is in danger, he urged the judiciary that she should not be kept with more than four prisoners.

Chatterjee and Mukherjee have been in ED's remand since their arrest on July 23 in connection with its probe into the money trail in illegal recruitments done by the SSC for West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools.