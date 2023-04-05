Goalpara

Railway Employee Dies After Being Hit by Train in Assam’s Goalpara

The deceased has been identified as Dipankar Gowala.
A railway employee died on spot after being hit by a train in Assam’s Goalpara, reports emerged on Wednesday.

According to sources, the employee was posted at Dudhnoi Railway Station where the unfortunate incident occurred.

The police reached the spot and recovered the body of Dipankar Gowala.

On April 1, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan was tragically killed after being run over by a moving train at Dibrugarh Town Railway Station in Assam.

The deceased RPF jawan was identified as Havildar Dhankumar Hajong, GRP informed.

Officials said that prima facie it appears to be a case of an accident. Things will however become clear only after investigation.

"The body has been sent to Assam Medical College for the post-mortem examination. And we are further probing the incident," said Mrinal Deka, Sub-Inspector.

Assam: RPF Jawan Dies After Being Hit By Moving Train In Dibrugarh
Assam police

