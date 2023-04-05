Railway Employee Dies After Being Hit by Train in Assam’s Goalpara

A railway employee died on spot after being hit by a train in Assam’s Goalpara, reports emerged on Wednesday.

According to sources, the employee was posted at Dudhnoi Railway Station where the unfortunate incident occurred.

The deceased has been identified as Dipankar Gowala.

The police reached the spot and recovered the body of Dipankar Gowala.

On April 1, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan was tragically killed after being run over by a moving train at Dibrugarh Town Railway Station in Assam.

The deceased RPF jawan was identified as Havildar Dhankumar Hajong, GRP informed.

Officials said that prima facie it appears to be a case of an accident. Things will however become clear only after investigation.

"The body has been sent to Assam Medical College for the post-mortem examination. And we are further probing the incident," said Mrinal Deka, Sub-Inspector.