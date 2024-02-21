Assam: IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Paints Jorhat Skies Red

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) lighted up the skies in Assam's Jorhat on Wednesday with a spectacular show filled with breathtaking manoeuvres.
The air show demonstrated the skills and capabilities of IAF pilots who displayed some scintillating precision flying.
An IAF statement said, "The skies at Jorhat were painted red with the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) displaying some breathtaking manoeuvres grabbing the eyeballs of thousands of spectators at Air Force Station Jorhat on 21 February 2024. The team exhibited a scintillating display of precision flying, demonstrating the skills and capabilities of the lAF pilots."
The audience, in thousands, was also treated to a "mesmerising and thrilling aerial display by various fighter, military transport aircraft and helicopters including a low level aerobatic show by the Sukhoi-30 MKI."
"The Aerobatic Air Display by the lAF's famous nine-aircraft Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team projected professionalism and precision - the two hallmarks of the IAF. Students of various educational institutes in the vicinity visited Air Force Station Jorhat to witness the show. The spectacular Air Show was organized as a part of lAF's outreach programme for the benefit of common public," the statement added.
It may be noted that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, a stalwart of the Indian Air Force, typically comprises nine aircraft and boasts a history of enthralling spectators with numerous Air Shows across the Nation.
The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, popularly known as SKAT, inherits the motto "Sadhaiva Sarvottam" with ease, aptly describing the adage "Always the Best".