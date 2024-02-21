IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Set to Dazzle at Air Show in Jorhat

Indian Air Force's renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) is set to captivate audiences with an exhilarating Air Show at Air Force Station Jorhat on Wednesday.
Various aircraft comprising of fighters, military transport and helicopters will participate in this Air Show.
The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, a stalwart of the Indian Air Force, typically comprises nine aircraft and boasts a history of enthralling spectators with numerous Air Shows across the Nation.
The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, popularly known as SKAT, inherits the motto "Sadhaiva Sarvottam" with ease, aptly describing the adage "Always the Best".
This event will not only showcase the extraordinary skills of these pilots but will also provide an opportunity for the public to witness the dedication and excellence of the Indian Air Force. The team's motive is to spread awareness about the Armed Forces and to inspire the youth of the country to join the Armed Forces.