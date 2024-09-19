Assam: IAS Officer Accused of Sexual Exploitation by Former NHM Employee

In a serious allegation, a representation has been submitted by the President of Citizens of Assam, Luit Kumar Barman, to the Chief Secretary of Assam regarding sexual exploitation charges against Anurag Goel, presently posted as Chief Electoral Officer in Assam.
The representation claims that Goel allegedly exploited a former employee of the National Health Mission (NHM) on the pretext of marrying her.
According to the complaint, the victim, a widow who worked at NHM, shared sensitive photographs and conversations between herself and Goel, alleging that she was sexually exploited for almost three years under the false promise of marriage.
It is further claimed that after Goel's wife became aware of the relationship, he stopped all communication with the woman and blocked her on social media platforms. As per the allegations, the woman was compelled to resign from her job and has since been unable to secure employment due to a powerful lobby blocking her appointments.
The complainant also stated that despite approaching then State Health Minister Keshav Mahanta, who assured her of help, no action has been taken so far.
The representation highlights the victim’s current financial difficulties and urges the Chief Secretary to intervene in the matter, as the case is sensitive and has the potential to damage the reputation of the entire administrative fraternity if brought into the media spotlight.
The letter concludes with a call for justice for the victim, requesting the Chief Secretary's intervention within seven days, failing which the Citizens of Assam will pursue further actions to secure justice.
A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Chief Election Commissioner, New Delhi.