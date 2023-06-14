Assam: IAS Pabitra Khaund Posted As Principal Secretary-cum-CEO Of BTR

In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle in Assam, three public servants were handed new responsibilities on Tuesday.
According to an official notification dated June 13 from the Department of Personnel, Government of Assam, IAS Pabitra Ram Khaund was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary-cum-Chief Executive Officer of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), in Assam's Kokrajhar.
The official notification read, "In the interest of public service, Shri Pabitra Ram Khaund. IAS (SCS 2010) Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Irrigation Department, Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (addl) and State Prabhari Officer (Udalguri) is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Bodoland Territorial Region, Kokrajhar."
Elsewhere, two more public servants saw a change in their roles, an order from the Personnel Department dated June 12 confirmed.
IAS Indira Kalita, who had been posted as Secretary to the Government of Assam, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department and Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, was relieved from the additional charge of the latter.
The notification mentioned, "In the interest of public service, Smti Indira Kalita, IAS (SCS 2011), Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department And Directory, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Assam is relieved from the additional charge of Director, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Assam."
Moreover, IAS Javir Rahul Suresh was transferred from his previous position as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, General Administration Department and was posted as the Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department and Director in-charge of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Assam and Director, Dairy Development, Assam as additional charges, the notification mentioned.