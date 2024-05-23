Assam: IC Suspended, Enquiry Ordered After Detainee's Death in Police Custody

The In-Charge (IC) of the Khelmati Police Station in Assam’s Lakhimpur district has been placed under suspension following the mysterious death of a detainee under police custody.
This was informed by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Thursday.
Taking to platform ‘X’, DGP GP Singh stated that the IC Dipankar Changmai had been suspended along with an on-duty sentry at the time of the incident. The Assam DGP also informed that an independent inquiry has been ordered by the Additional SP of Biswanath. Further, all necessary provisions of law have been followed, informed GP Singh.
“Reference death in police custody at Khelmati OP District North Lakhimpur - 1. IC of Khelmati OP has been placed under suspension along with on duty sentry at time of incident. 2. Independent Enquiry has been ordered by Addl SP Biswanath. 3. All mandatory provisions of law & directions of NHRC/AHRC are being followed 4. DIG NR has been directed to proceed to Khelmati immediately,” read his post on ‘X’.
Notably, the death of a detainee inside the Khelmati Police Station in Lakhimpur district on Wednesday night led to widespread outrage among locals. The deceased convict identified as Arsabh Ali (42) was brought to the police station by the Khelmati police in connection with a stolen mobile phone. However, the detainee suddenly fell ill inside the police station premises and collapsed on the floor, which ultimately led to his death.