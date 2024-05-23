Detainee's Death in Police Custody Sparks Public Outcry in Assam's Lakhimpur

The death of a detainee inside the Khelmati Police Station in Assam's Lakhimpur district on Wednesday night has led to widespread outrage among locals.
The deceased convict has been identified as Arsabh Ali (42), sources informed. Arsabh Ali hailed from Lakhimpur's South Chandmari locality.
Reportedly, Ali was brought to the police station by the Khelmati police in connection with a stolen mobile phone. Police sources said that Ali had purchased a stolen mobile phone.
Arsabh Ali was suspected to be the leader of a mobile phone theft gang, police sources added.
Reports have claimed that the detainee suddenly fell ill inside the police station premises and collapsed on the floor, which ultimately leading to his death.
Right after the incident occurred, Ali's family members and locals of Khelmati have demanded justice, claiming that the accused was hacked to death by the cops at the police station.