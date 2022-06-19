Assam: IIT Guwahati to Conduct Aerial Survey of Flood-Affected Areas

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has decided to help the Assam government in surveying the flood affected areas by using drones developed by its startup to aid the relief and rescue work.

According to officials, the state government has reached out to the institute to seek its expertise in surveying the flood affected areas of the state using drones. This will help in assessing the condition in the villages where road connectivity has been disrupted due to the increasing water levels.

The flood situation in Assam has worsened with around 31 lakh people across 32 districts have been affected. The districts are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

Meanwhile, most parts of Guwahati have come to a standstill due to water logging after incessant rainfall. Several incidents of landslides have also been reported in the city. Landslides have been reported from many places including Kamakhya, Kharghuli, Hengerabari, Silpukhuri and Chandmari Colony.