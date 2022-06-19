Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across Assam in Next 48 Hours

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has predicted that several districts across Assam are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

As per the weather bulletin issued by the department, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, West karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dima Hasao, Cachar and Karimganj districts.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall will continue in several places till June 23.