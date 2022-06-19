Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across Assam in Next 48 Hours

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has predicted that several districts across Assam are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.
As per the weather bulletin issued by the department, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, West karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dima Hasao, Cachar and Karimganj districts.
Meanwhile, moderate rainfall will continue in several places till June 23.
Meanwhile, the RMC has also predicted thunderstorm accompanied by one or two light to moderate spell of rainfall is very likely over Guwahati during the next 24 hours. This might lead to water logging, disruption of traffic and various municipal services at many places across the city.
The weather department has advised all people to follow traffic advisories and stay updated about the weather.