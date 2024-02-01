Assam: Illegal Electric Fence Results in Elephant's Tragic Death, 4 Arrested

The Forest Department officers arrested four people on Thursday in connection with the construction of an unlawful fence with a live electric connection at the Banana Garden, which resulted in the recent death of an adult elephant.
According to reports, the pachyderm died of electrocution after it came in contact with the electrical fence.
The incident was reported at Bandapara range of Kamrup forest division in Hahim last January 17, 2024.
The arrested culprits are Haravilas Rabha, Abhijit Rabha, Praneshwar Rabha and Basudev Rabha.
It has come to light that the aforementioned individuals were responsible for building fences around the Banana garden with live electric connections to protect the crop of bananas from elephants and other wild animals, which is unlawful under forest laws.
Meanwhile, all the arrested individuals were sent to judicial custody, informed sources.