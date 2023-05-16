Assam: Illegal Pharmacy Raided In Boko; 1 Arrested

In an effort to curb the illegal sale of drugs and narcotics, the Assam police conducted a raid on an illegal pharmacy in Boko in Assam’s Kamrup district on Tuesday.
During the raid, the police seized 24 bottles of banned cough syrup and three containers full of heroin, and other items from the pharmacy.
It is to be mentioned that the owner of the pharmacy, Maidul Islam, was arrested during the raid.
Earlier on April 7, in a major crackdown on the illegal liquor trade, the police raided the house of one Dhiren Boro in Assam Modertoli, Doboka and seized a huge quantity of spurious liquor.
The police received a tip-off about the illegal liquor racket being run by Boro in his house. Acting swiftly, a team of police officers raided the house and found a large quantity of spurious liquor being stored there.
However, Boro and his family members managed to flee from the spot on the pretext of police arriving. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused and his accomplices.