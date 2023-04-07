Assam: Police Raid Doboka's Modertoli, Seize Huge Quantity of Spurious Liquor

In a major crackdown on the illegal liquor trade, the police raided the house of one Dhiren Boro in Assam Modertoli, Doboka and seized a huge quantity of spurious liquor.

The value of the seized liquor is said to be lakhs of rupees.

The police received a tip-off about the illegal liquor racket being run by Boro in his house. Acting swiftly, a team of police officers raided the house and found a large quantity of spurious liquor being stored there.

However, Boro and his family members managed to flee from the spot on the pretext of police arriving. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused and his accomplices.

The seized liquor has been sent for testing to confirm its quality and contents. The police have warned the public to be careful while purchasing liquor and to report any suspicious activity related to illegal liquor trade.

Illegal liquor trade is a major problem in the region, and the police have been taking steps to curb it. The raid on Boro's house is a significant development in this regard. The police have vowed to continue their efforts to eradicate this menace from society.

The case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. The police are confident of making more arrests in the coming days and cracking down on the illegal liquor trade in the region.