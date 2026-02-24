Assam: Illegal Sand Mining In Nagarbera

Illegalsand mining has reportedly intensified in parts of Bakhuradia under the Nagarbera Reserved Forest Office in Assam’s Kamrup district, triggering sharp public reaction and raising serious questions about official oversight.

According to residents, land mafias have allegedly excavating and selling Sand from government land situated along the banks of the Jaljali River. For a prolonged period. The mining activities, they claim, are being carried out both during the day and at night, with tractors frequently seen transporting large quantities of Sand to different locations for commercial sale.

Villagers allege that the illegal extraction has continued unchecked despite repeated complaints to the concerned authorities. The movement of heavily loaded tractors through narrow village roads has reportedly turned daily life into a struggle for residents. Roads have been severely damaged, making transportation risky and, in some stretches, nearly impossible.

According to sources, children and elderly people cannot even walk safely. The roads are filled with dust and deep ruts caused by tractors,” a resident said, expressing frustration over the situation. Several families living along the riverbank have also voiced concerns over the long-term environmental impact of the Sand mining, fearing erosion and potential threats to their homes.

Residents further alleged that the illegal activities are being carried out on government land under the jurisdiction of the Nagarbera Reserved Forest Office, yet effective action has not been taken to curb the operations. Some complainants have gone a step further, claiming that the land mafia is operating with the “management” or tacit support of certain forest department personnel, an allegation that, if proven, could point to serious administrative lapses.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, there has reportedly been no visible crackdown on the mining operations so far. Residents say tractors continue to ply through the area, transporting Sand openly.

The public has now demanded immediate intervention from the forest department and district administration to halt the alleged illegal mining and conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. They have urged authorities to identify those involved, assess the environmental damage, and restore affected village roads.