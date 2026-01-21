Illegal Sand Mining Thrives on Beki River in Baksa

Illegal sand mining has reportedly intensified along the Beki River in the Gobardhana area of Baksa district, raising serious concerns among local residents over riverbank erosion and the possible loss of land and homes.

Sources from the area said sand mafias have been carrying out large-scale illegal mining by constructing temporary bunds across the river and deploying multiple JCBs and excavators. The mining operations are reportedly continuing around the clock, leaving large stretches of the riverbed exposed and severely damaged.

Residents alleged that the illegal activity in Gobardhana is being led by individuals identified as Abdul Mannan and Ranjit Boro, along with several others. Despite the scale of the operations, the mining is allegedly continuing openly, with little to no intervention from the forest department or the local administration.

Similar illegal sand extraction has also been reported from the Gamariguri area near Gobardhana, under the Barpeta district. Locals claimed that sand mafias, allegedly led by Loken Goyary and his associates, have been mining the Beki River day and night using heavy machinery.

Tensions escalated further after journalists who visited the sites to report on the issue were allegedly obstructed and threatened by those involved in the illegal mining.

Local residents have demanded immediate and strict action from the government and district administration against those involved in illegal sand mining. They have also called for urgent measures to protect the river and prevent further damage to the fragile river ecosystem.

It may be noted that BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary warned of action against those involved in the illegal mining. The situation along the Beki River remains tense, with locals closely watching the response of the authorities amid growing environmental and safety concerns.

