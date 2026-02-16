Assam: Illegal Sand Mining In Tingkhong

Allegations of rampant illegal sand extraction along the banks of the Burhi Dihing River have triggered public outrage in Assam’s Tingkhong, with residents blocking four sand-laden dumpers on Monday, claiming that unchecked mining and heavy vehicular movement are endangering a newly constructed road built at a cost of crores.

Advertisment

The controversy centres around the 22-kilometre Khuwang–Aghonibari connecting road and a newly built bridge, infrastructure projects that had drawn widespread appreciation from the public after being completed under the initiative of Assam minister Bimal Bora. Locals say the road, once hailed as a lifeline for the region, is now under threat due to the frequent movement of overloaded 16- to 18-wheeler dumpers transporting sand allegedly mined illegally from Aghonibari.

Residents allege that sand extraction is being carried out in blatant violation of environmental norms and without proper authorisation. According to local claims, the operations are being conducted under the leadership of Bakul Khanikar and Pankaj Khanikar. The scale of mining, they say, has not only disturbed the river ecosystem but also put immense pressure on the newly built road.

“The road was constructed with great hope. It has improved connectivity and made life easier for the people here. But if this continues, the road will not last long,” said a resident during the protest.

On Monday, tensions escalated when members of the Lengeri Regional Students’ Union, along with residents, intercepted and blocked four dumpers loaded with sand. The vehicles were later seized in coordination with officials of the Forest Department. Protesters demanded immediate intervention to halt what they described as a “sand mafia network” operating in the area.

Visuals from the protest showed angry residents standing in front of the heavy vehicles, raising slogans and demanding accountability. The demonstrators warned that they would intensify their agitation if authorities fail to act decisively.

Locals argue that the constant movement of high-capacity dumpers on a road not designed to withstand such excessive loads could lead to cracks, structural weakening, and long-term damage. They fear that public money invested in the project will go to waste if preventive steps are not taken immediately.

Interestingly, the very road that once symbolised development and administrative efficiency is now at the centre of allegations involving contractor-level nepotism. Residents claim that vested interests linked to the construction process are benefiting from the sand trade, though no official confirmation has been made so far.

When contacted, some dumper drivers maintained that they were merely transporting sand as directed and were unaware of any illegality. One of the drivers, Dipankar Baruah, said he was following instructions from those who engaged him for transport work.

The situation has put pressure on both the district administration and the Forest Department to act swiftly. Locals have urged Minister Bimal Bora and concerned departmental authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, stop illegal extraction immediately, and ensure the protection of the road and bridge.

Environmental concerns are also mounting. Unregulated sand mining from riverbeds can destabilise riverbanks, alter water flow, and increase the risk of erosion and flooding. In regions like Tingkhong, where river systems play a crucial role in agriculture and livelihoods, such activities can have far-reaching consequences.