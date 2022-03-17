Assam: Illegal Weapons Recovered in Karbi Anglong

In joint search operations conducted by the police, 7th Assam rifles and 5th Assam Rifles Dimapur, illegal arms were recovered from a night super in Khatkhati in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The search operations were conducted in front of the State bank of India at Khatkhati at around 4:30 pm on Wednesday.

The illegal arms were transported secretly inside a carton of apples in a bus bearing registration number NL07B 0385.

Two factory made .32 pistol, two magazines and two walkie talkies were recovered from a bag kept inside the box of apples.

According to police reports, the bus was heading towards Mon district of Nagaland.

However, the owner of the bag has not been identified as he or she had not boarded the bus.

Police have started investigation into the matter.

