Japan Earthquake: 2 Persons Dead, Several Injured

Two people have been killed and around 90 people have been injured in the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that hit Japan on Wednesday.

The quake was centered off the coast of the Fukushima region at a depth of 60 kilometres and shortly after it hit at 11:36 pm (1436 GMT) an advisory for tsunami waves of one metre was issued for parts of the coast.

Local electricity providers said that about 700,000 homes in Tokyo and 156,000 in Japan's north-east had been left without power immediately after the shock, but supplies have since been restored to many households.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

The 2011 earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant catastrophe.

