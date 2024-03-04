Assam: Illegal Weapons Recovery from Minor Stirs Sensation in Lakhimpur

In a startling incident that occurred in Assam's Lakhimpur district, illegal arms and weapons were recovered from the possession of a minor boy on Monday.
According to preliminary reports, the weapons were recovered during a search operation launched at Maghnuwa in Lakhimpur earlier today by the Simaluguri Police.
The police reportedly apprehended the minor boy named David Lagun and recovered several illegal items including a pistol, a khukuri (king of dagger) and a catapult from his possession. David is said to be a resident of Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, sources said.
The minor is currently under police custody for interrogation.