Assam: Illegal Weapons Recovery from Minor Stirs Sensation in Lakhimpur

The police reportedly apprehended the minor boy named David Lagun and recovered several illegal items.
In a startling incident that occurred in Assam's Lakhimpur district, illegal arms and weapons were recovered from the possession of a minor boy on Monday.

According to preliminary reports, the weapons were recovered during a search operation launched at Maghnuwa in Lakhimpur earlier today by the Simaluguri Police.

The police reportedly apprehended the minor boy named David Lagun and recovered several illegal items including a pistol, a khukuri (king of dagger) and a catapult from his possession. David is said to be a resident of Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, sources said.

The minor is currently under police custody for interrogation.

