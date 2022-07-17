Assam: Illicit Liquor Seized in Duliajan

In a special drive launched by the Duliajan Police on Saturday, illicit liquor worth several lakhs of rupees was seized from Naoholia village in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Saturday.

The drive was launched to tighten the clutch over sellers of illicit liquor in the town.

According to reports, certain unscrupulous elements take advantage of the closure of authorised liquor vends and indulge in illicit trade and preparation of liquor. Thus, to rule out such a possibility, a massive crackdown was launched to unearth such illicit liquor trade in the town.

However, no person has been arrested in connection to the case.

Further investigations is underway.