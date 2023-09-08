Assam: In A First, Zambia Student Enrolls in Course Under North Eastern Tea Association

The North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) in collaboration with the Golaghat Commerce College had started a One Year “Post Graduate Diploma in Tea Plantation Management" (PGDTPM) in the year 2016 to impart training to aspiring local youths desirous of working in the tea industry.
Since inception, seven batches of students have passed out successfully and almost a hundred percent of students have got placement. NETA members produce over 150 million kgs of tea annually and therefore students get the opportunity to do their internship in the factory and garden owned by NETA members.
A new batch has commenced recently and this year the first international student Miss Tiza Banda from Zambia, a country in Africa, has enrolled for the course. She wants to learn and apply skills to develop the tea industry in her country.
"We feel proud that coincing with 200 years of Assam Tea, an international student has enrolled for our course and we expect it to increase manifold in days to come", said Sunil Jallan, Chairman NETA CSR Committee.
An orientation class of the new batch of students was held recently under the guidance of College Principal Dr. Utpal Sarma, NETA CSR Chairman Mr. Sunil Jallan, Past Chairmen of NETA Mr. Manoj Jallan and Mr. Nepul Saikia. Course Coordinator & Associate Professor Mr. Rajesh Jaiswal and the Program Coordinator Mr.Ranjit Kumar Mazumder were also present in the program.