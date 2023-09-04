Folk Tea Festival 2023: A Fusion of Folk Culture, Gastronomy, and Adventure in Assam's Tea Estates
Get ready for a one-of-a-kind celebration that promises to tantalize your senses and transport you to the heart of Assam's rich cultural heritage. The Folk Tea Festival 2023 is all set to kick off from November 24th to 26th, 2023, at the Hatipoti tea estate on the North Bank of Assam, near Biswanath Chariali. This three-day extravaganza is a harmonious blend of folk culture, gastronomy, and thrilling adventures, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Assam's lush tea estates.
Immersive Camping Experience: A Night Under the Stars
As you arrive at the festival, prepare to embrace nature's embrace by checking into cozy camps that offer an authentic experience, illuminated only by moonlight and hurricane lamps, allowing you to leave behind the artificial lights of city life. For those who prefer more conventional accommodations, nearby hotels and homestays are available, ensuring you can partake in the festivities while enjoying a comfortable stay.
Adrenaline-Packed Car Rally: A Thrilling Expedition
Adventurers and thrill-seekers will find their paradise at the Folk Tea Festival with an exhilarating car rally. Spanning 122 kilometres, this rally takes participants through rivers and mountains, offering a gentle challenge suitable for all. The best part? You can use any vehicle for this breathtaking adventure, making it accessible to all automotive enthusiasts.
Musical and Folk Evenings: A Journey Through Melodies
Under the starry night sky, let the enchanting melodies of Bauls and other folk and soulful artists transport you to a world of pure bliss. Campfires, captivating dances, and melodic tunes come together to share cultural heritage and entertain at a makeshift stage created from the earth.
Tea Exploration: Unveil the Secrets of Assam Tea
Delve into the art of tea-making by learning from the puckers, understanding Assam Tea's rich history from the planters, and witnessing the tea-making process at a local factory. Brew your own tea and savor the flavors of Assam as you gain a deeper appreciation for this iconic beverage.
Culinary Ethinici-tea: A Feast for the Senses
Indulge your taste buds with a variety of mouthwatering traditional dishes prepared by the locals. It's a culinary journey that perfectly complements the tea-centric theme of the festival. Explore the diverse flavors and aromas that Assam has to offer
Embracing Folk Culture and Rural Tourism: A Noble Cause
Folk Tea Festival 2023 aims to weave a captivating narrative around the Assam tea industry, combining the harmonious notes of music, the vibrant tapestry of folk culture, and the tantalizing allure of gastronomical tourism. It's not just an event; it's an opportunity to escape the chaos of city life and introspect while living close to nature in rustic camps alongside rural folk artists.
Moreover, the festival serves a noble purpose by providing a platform for unrecognized and struggling folk artists from the remote areas of the Northern bank of Assam. It organically develops rural tourism amidst tea gardens, ensuring sustainable tourism and maximum profit for the local rural community.
Escape the routine and immerse yourself in the rawness of Folk Tea Festival 2023. Relax by the campfire, stargaze, and plan for two days filled with culinary experiences, tea brewing, and an adrenaline-fueled car rally. This is not just a festival; it's an invitation to discover the rich cultural tapestry of Assam while enjoying the beauty of its tea estates.
Mark your calendars for November 24-26, 2023, and prepare for an unforgettable journey into the heart of Assam's folk tea culture. The Folk Tea Festival is supported by Everything Outdoor Northeast in collaboration with OK North East, ensuring an unforgettable and immersive experience for all attendees.