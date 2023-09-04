Folk Tea Festival 2023: A Fusion of Folk Culture, Gastronomy, and Adventure in Assam's Tea Estates

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind celebration that promises to tantalize your senses and transport you to the heart of Assam's rich cultural heritage. The Folk Tea Festival 2023 is all set to kick off from November 24th to 26th, 2023, at the Hatipoti tea estate on the North Bank of Assam, near Biswanath Chariali. This three-day extravaganza is a harmonious blend of folk culture, gastronomy, and thrilling adventures, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Assam's lush tea estates.