Assam: In Separate Incidents, 3 Minors Drown While Bathing in River

Three minors lost their lives in two separate incidents of drowning in Assam on Sunday, reports said.
In the first incident, two minor boys were reportedly swept away by the strong currents in the Manas River in Manikpur today.
The deceased minors have been identified as Rakibul Islam and Abdur Rahim, reports said.
Further sources said that, while the body of Rakibul Islam has been recovered, Abdur Rahim's body has not been recovered as of filing the report.
On the other hand, a minor boy has reportedly gone missing after he went to take a bath in the Kapili River in Kampur, reports emerged.
The minor has been identified as Madhu Das, a resident of Jamunamukh Palpar. The incident occurred near the bridge connecting Kapilikan to Jamunamukh.
The police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have lodged search operations to rescue the minor, sources said.