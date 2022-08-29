Assam: Indian Army Jawan Goes Missing in Brahmaputra

A jawan of the Indian Army has reportedly gone missing in the Brahmaputra River on Sunday.

The incident has occurred at Bhumuraguri in Assam’s Tezpur.

According to reports, the jawan accompanied by his colleagues was travelling on a boat from a ghat of the River Brahmaputra.

The jawan was posing to take a selfie when he fell into the water, after which he went missing. However, the exact location where he fell has not beenn known.

The jawan has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations have been launched by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police personnel. However, there is no trace of the missing person till now.