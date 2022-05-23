Assam: Indian Army Rescues Over 1,500 Flood Victims in Nagaon

Indian Army from Misa based army cantonment are saving lives of all those stranded in Raha and Kampur areas in flood-hit Nagaon district of Assam,

Raha and Kampur are the worst hit areas of the district.

The task force in collaboration with the Nagaon district administration and local administrations are transporting and providing relief materials to the inaccessible locations of Raha and Kampur.

Led by a Major ranked officer, the force have been working day and night in the devastated flood affected areas since last Thursday. Since the launch of operations, around 1500 flood victims have been evacuated to safe places in Raha.

According to reports, the army columns deployed in the areas have been able to reach out to over 60 flood affected villages and have distributed around 75 quintals of food supplies and relief materials to the victims.

The army medical teams accompanying the rescue columns has also distributed medicines, attended to medical emergencies and saved several precious lives. They have also provided cooked meals to villagers in and around flood hit areas of Raha revenue circle along with drinking water made available in their tanks.

Meanwhile, the flood-affected people have highly appreciated this initiative of the Indian Army.

