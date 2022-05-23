PM Modi Chairs Round-table Meet with Business Leaders in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a round-table meeting with top executives and CEOs of over 34 Japanese companies in Tokyo on Monday.

Apprising the companies of the recent reforms undertaken by India to improve the ease of doing business, Modi invited the leaders to join the 'Make in India for the World' campaign.

There were deliberations on diverse topics ranging from innovation to investments, tech to textiles, reforms to StartUps.

Prior to the business event, PM Modi met with a number of top Japanese leaders including Tadashi Yanai, CEO of Fast Retailing, the parent company of Japan's leading apparel brand Uniqlo, and Dr Nobuhiro Endo, the Chairperson of NEC Corporation.

Modi on Monday said that Tokyo has played an important role in India's development journey.