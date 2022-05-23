PM Modi Chairs Round-table Meet with Business Leaders in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a round-table meeting with top executives and CEOs of over 34 Japanese companies in Tokyo on Monday.
Apprising the companies of the recent reforms undertaken by India to improve the ease of doing business, Modi invited the leaders to join the 'Make in India for the World' campaign.
There were deliberations on diverse topics ranging from innovation to investments, tech to textiles, reforms to StartUps.
Prior to the business event, PM Modi met with a number of top Japanese leaders including Tadashi Yanai, CEO of Fast Retailing, the parent company of Japan's leading apparel brand Uniqlo, and Dr Nobuhiro Endo, the Chairperson of NEC Corporation.
Modi on Monday said that Tokyo has played an important role in India's development journey.
Meanwhile, addressing an Indian community event in Tokyo, PM Modi also recalled linkages between India and Japan related to Buddhism. He said the world today needs to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha.
Modi said, "India and Japan are natural partners. Japan has played an important role in India's development journey. Our relationship with Japan is of intimacy, spirituality, cooperation and belonging.”
"Today's world needs a lot to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha. This is the way to save humanity from all the challenges facing the world today, be it violence, anarchy, terrorism or climate change," he added.
PM Modi also spoke extensively on India's Vaccine Maitri programme, a humanitarian initiative undertaken by the Indian government to provide COVID-19 vaccines to countries around the world. He said that when vaccines against the pandemic became available, India also supplied 'Made in India' vaccines to crores of its citizens and also sent them to more than 100 countries.
Moreover, Modi also attended a meeting convened by US President Joe Biden to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) today.
He will attend the Quad Summit 2022 tomorrow in Tokyo. He will also hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and later with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.
