Assam: Indigo Flight Veers Off Runway During Takeoff From Jorhat Airport

A major mishap was averted at Jorhat airport in Assam on Thursday afternoon when an Indigo airport with passengers onboard, veered off the runway during departure.

According to reports, the Indigo flight 6E757 was about to depart for Kolkata when it skidded off the runway and hit the dirt.

The plane was supposed to depart from Jorhat at 2.20pm, however, it was cancelled due to the mishap.

Following the incident, the passengers were safely evacuated from the flight, sources informed, adding that no injuries have been reported.