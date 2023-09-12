Assam: Infamous Cop Subhalakshmi Dutta Sent To Judicial Custody

Subhalakshmi Dutta, the suspended additional superintendent of police (border), Charaideo district in Assam on Tuesday was sent to the Judicial Custody for her alleged participation in an assault case.
On September 9, Dutta was remanded to three-day police custody. Thereafter she was presented in court today.
According to sources, Dutta was sent to judicial custody following the rejection of her bail plea by the court.
The court’s decision led to her subsequent transfer to Sivasagar jail, where she will remain incarcerated.
On August 27, a criminal case was registered in Assam’s Nazira against the woman police officer who was accused of torturing her house help.
This was informed by Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh adding that the Assam Police Headquarters ordered an inquiry into the allegations leveled against the police official.
In a distressing act of cruelty, hot water was allegedly poured onto the maid's body and she was confined to a bathroom, revealing a deeply disturbing case of abuse.