Infamous Cop Subhalakshmi Dutta Remanded to 3-Day Custody of Sivasagar Police

Suspended Additional SP of Assam’s Charaideo district, Subhalakshmi Dutta, who surrendered before the Sivasagar Police for her involvement in an assault case has been remanded to three-day police custody, sources said.
As per sources, the Sivasagar Police had appealed for four days custody of Subhalakshmi Dutta right after she was produced before the court earlier today.
Notably, Dutta had eventually given herself up on Saturday morning outside the office of the superintendent of police in Sivasagar district. Dutta was absconding since August 26, after a case was registered against her by one Anima Praja who was working as domestic help at her Nazira residence.
Praja in her complaint had alleged that Dutta tried to murder her and also tortured her brutally during her stay as domestic help.
In a distressing act of cruelty, hot water was also poured onto the maid's body and she (victim) was confined to a bathroom, revealing a deeply disturbing case of abuse.
Having no other choice, the victim then courageously lodged a formal complaint at Nazira police station against Subhalakshmi Dutta.
Earlier, right after Dutta surrendered, Assam DGP GP Singh took to X announcing that the Nazira chapter has been closed.
He wrote, "The Nazira chapter is closed. Law takes its own course. Uncompromising position of Assam Police in crimes against women & children."