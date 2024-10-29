Assam: Infant Sold For Rs 30k; Parents Allegedly Faked Child's Death
A disturbing case has come to light in Assam's Silapathar, where a newborn was reportedly sold for Rs 30,000. The Dhemaji Child Welfare Committee (CWC) lodged an official complaint at the Silapathar Police Station, revealing shocking details of the illegal sale.
The newborn, originally brought to the residence of pediatrician Dr. Chandjit Doley in Silapathar for medical treatment, was found to have been sold in a secret transaction.
CWC's investigation revealed that the infant was born at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. Later, in a startling turn of events, it was discovered that a couple from Nilakh, Dhemaji, allegedly sold the baby for 30,000 rupees. The child was reportedly purchased by a woman named Baby Pegu, a resident of Silapathar.
Adding to the suspicion, the newborn’s biological parents had informed the CWC that their child had died, attempting to conceal the sale.
The Chairperson of the Dhemaji Child Welfare Committee has now filed a formal complaint, calling for an investigation and strict legal action against those responsible.