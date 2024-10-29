Nagaon

Assam: Minor Killed By Wild Elephant In Kampur

The deceased child, identified as Azizul Haque, came face-to-face with the tusker today at around 7 am and was subsequently attacked. He died on the spot.
A young child lost his life after being attacked by a wild elephant at Kampur in Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased child, identified as Azizul Haque, came face-to-face with the tusker today at around 7 am and was subsequently attacked. He died on the spot.

Forest officials arrived at the scene soon after and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Recently, a woman was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant at Rangapara within Assam’s Sonitpur district.

The victim was attacked near Suriya Beel after she came up against a herd of elephants, and when she attempted to flee, she was chased down by one of the tuskers, who trampled her to death. 

Moreover, the elephants also damaged the homes of three families in the vicinity. 

