Assam: Infant’s Body Recovered After Dog Drags It from Burial Spot

An infant's body was recovered from the Cinnamara area of Assam’s Jorhat district on Sunday, sources said.
The incident came to light when locals noticed the body being dragged by a dog earlier today. The body is suspected to be that of a seven-month-old baby.
According to sources, the child died a few days ago and was buried in a pit behind a house. However, the dog had pulled it out from its burial spot.
The police arrived at the scene and monitored the situation. In the meantime, the identity of the infant's parents was also established.