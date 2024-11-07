Lakhimpur

Decaying Infant Corpse Found Floating In Pond In Dhakuakhana

Close to the body, a plastic bag was found, raising suspicions that the newborn had been placed in the bag after being killed and discarded in the pond.
The decaying corpse of an infant was found floating in a pond inside a private property in Assam's Dhakuakhana
The decaying corpse of an infant was found floating in a pond inside a private property in Assam's Dhakuakhana
Pratidin Time
Updated on

Dhakuakhana police in Assam on Thursday responded to calls about the recovery of a decaying corpse of an infant floating in a pond inside a private property in a secluded part of the town.

According to sources, residents only took notice when the corpse, in an advanced state of decay, started emitting a strong odour. It was found today at around 2 pm floating in a small pond surrounded by thick bamboo clusters and mud. The pond is in a field belonging to the late Robin Barua at Ruwad Nagar near Town Tiniali under the Dhakuakhana municipal area, sources said.

Close to the body, a plastic bag was found, raising suspicions that the newborn had been placed in the bag after being killed and discarded in the pond. The circumstances suggest that the act may have been committed by someone attempting to cover up their wrongdoing, possibly to hide their identity and avoid societal shame.

Local police were alerted to the incident and arrived at the scene to retrieve the remains. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. A formal investigation has been launched, led by Dhakuakhana Sadar police station officer-in-charge Priyabrata Gogoi, who visited the site and initiated inquiries into this gruesome crime.

The decaying corpse of an infant was found floating in a pond inside a private property in Assam's Dhakuakhana
Assam: Body Of Infant Found Wrapped In Bag, Thrown Away In Mangaldoi
Assam
Lakhimpur
Dhakuakhana
Infant
Corpse

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
lakhimpur>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/lakhimpur/decaying-infant-corpse-found-floating-in-pond-in-dhakuakhana
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com