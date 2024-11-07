Decaying Infant Corpse Found Floating In Pond In Dhakuakhana

Dhakuakhana police in Assam on Thursday responded to calls about the recovery of a decaying corpse of an infant floating in a pond inside a private property in a secluded part of the town.
According to sources, residents only took notice when the corpse, in an advanced state of decay, started emitting a strong odour. It was found today at around 2 pm floating in a small pond surrounded by thick bamboo clusters and mud. The pond is in a field belonging to the late Robin Barua at Ruwad Nagar near Town Tiniali under the Dhakuakhana municipal area, sources said.
Close to the body, a plastic bag was found, raising suspicions that the newborn had been placed in the bag after being killed and discarded in the pond. The circumstances suggest that the act may have been committed by someone attempting to cover up their wrongdoing, possibly to hide their identity and avoid societal shame.
Local police were alerted to the incident and arrived at the scene to retrieve the remains. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. A formal investigation has been launched, led by Dhakuakhana Sadar police station officer-in-charge Priyabrata Gogoi, who visited the site and initiated inquiries into this gruesome crime.