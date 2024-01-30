Assam: Infernos In Sivasagar, Nagaon Cause Damages Worth Lakhs

At least six business establishments were burnt to the ground following a major fire that broke out in Assam's Sivasagar district late on Monday night. The damages caused to properties were initially estimated to be worth several lakhs.
The fire reportedly broke out at Kachari Line Tiniali in the Amguri town in Assam's Sivasagar. The fire and emergency services were informed after which as many as three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The swift action led to the flames being brought under control. A primary analysis of the cause of fire led to officials concluding that an electrical short circuit was the reason. However, detailed checks are likely to reveal more.
Meanwhile, the owners of the business that were gutted in the fire estimated losses of around Rs 40 lakhs due to the blaze.
However, that was not the only incident reported in the previous night as another major incident of fire was reported in Nagaon.
Damages to propery worth around Rs 4 to 5 lakhs was estimated as a major inferno blazed through a private residence in Assam's Nagaon district on Monday night.
Initial inputs suggested that the fire broke out at the residence of one Jangshed Ali, in the Dablong Gaon village which falls under the Lanka subdivision of Assam's Nagaon district.
Even as the residence along with many valuables were engulfed in the flames, the house owner and his family members managed to survive unscathed in the incident.
Meanwhile, an initial canvas of the house after the fire tenders that rushed in, doused the flames, led to the assumption that the flames erupted from an electrical short circuit and in no time, engulfed the entire house.