Massive Fire Destroys 450 Vehicles at Delhi Police Training School

Around 450 vehicles were torched after a massive fire broke out at the Delhi Police Training School in Wazirabad of North Delhi in the early hours of Monday.
According to reports, the vehicles were parked in a yard inside the compound when the blaze erupted.
As many as eight fire tenders rushed to the spot and commenced fire extinguishing operations.
"Eight vehicles from the Department of Delhi Fire Service were dispatched, and firefighting efforts began. Due to the escalating fire, additional fire tenders were called from nearby fire stations," said the Fire Service Department of Delhi.
They also said that as many as 200 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire.
"The fire originated in the storage area of the police training school, where old four-wheeled and two-wheeled vehicles are kept, the department said.
"Around 4:15 am, the authorities gained control over the fire, with the Department of Delhi Fire Service eight vehicles actively participating in the operation," it added.
The cause of the fire is still unclear.
"Fortunately, there were no casualties in this incident," the department of Delhi Fire Services concluded.