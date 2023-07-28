Assam: Inmate at Kokrajhar Jail Dies by Suicide

An inmate of Assam’s Kokrajhar Jail reportedly died by suicide, sources said on Friday.
The deceased prisoner has been identified as Joseph Mardy (34). He was a resident of No. 2 Kanupura village in Kokrajhar.
As per reports, Joseph’s body was found hanging inside the jail’s bathroom on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, informing about the prisoner’s death, the Additional District Commissioner (DC) of Kokrajhar said that a magisterial inquiry will be initiated regarding the incident. The additional DC stated that the Joseph had tried to end his earlier by jumping off from a huge tree inside the prison premises.
As per sources, Joseph was undergoing imprisonment in the Kokrajhar Jail on extortion charges. A case was registered against Joseph at the Kosugaon Police Station.