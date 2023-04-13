Assam: Inmate Dies Mysteriously In Kampur Police's Custody

A detenu at Kampur Police Station in Assam died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday, informed officials.

As per initial reports, the detainee fell unconscious while under police custody at the Kampur Police Station in the Nagoan district of Assam last night.

The deceased was identified as Mati Prasad Bora. Officials informed that he had been detained in a case of domestic violence for allegedly assaulting his wife.

Last night, while in custody at the Kampur Police Station, the detainee Mati Prasad Bora suddenly fell unconscious. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, doctors at the hospital declared Mati Prasad Bora dead on arrival. Mystery has shrouded the sudden demise of the detenu in police custody.

While the wife of the deceased was inconsolable, a relative said, “We had not registered any case against him. We only asked the police to intimidate him as he regularly beat his wife. However, the police thrashed him in custody.”