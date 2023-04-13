Assam: Inmate Dies Mysteriously In Kampur Police's Custody

A detenu at Kampur Police Station in Assam died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday, informed officials.
As per initial reports, the detainee fell unconscious while under police custody at the Kampur Police Station in the Nagoan district of Assam last night.
The deceased was identified as Mati Prasad Bora. Officials informed that he had been detained in a case of domestic violence for allegedly assaulting his wife.
Last night, while in custody at the Kampur Police Station, the detainee Mati Prasad Bora suddenly fell unconscious. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
However, doctors at the hospital declared Mati Prasad Bora dead on arrival. Mystery has shrouded the sudden demise of the detenu in police custody.
While the wife of the deceased was inconsolable, a relative said, “We had not registered any case against him. We only asked the police to intimidate him as he regularly beat his wife. However, the police thrashed him in custody.”
“The thrashed him badly even after knowing that he had several medical conditions. Within half-an-hour they killed him,” alleged the woman.
Meanwhile, the doctor who treated the injured wife said, “The woman was brought in with a cut on her hand which we treated. Soon after, the husband arrived at the hospital. There the police personnel present took him into custody. This happened at around 11 pm last night.”
“From there, the police took him saying that they had to question him for hitting his wife. Around 15 to 20 minutes later, the police again came around and woke me up for a medical examination. We did not find anything suspicious apart from the fact that he was under the influence of alcohol, which he confessed himself,” added the doctor.
He further went on to say, “Then again about an hour or two later, at around 1 am, the police brought him and called me check on him. They said that he had suddenly fallen unconscious. I did the preliminary checks and even performed CPR after which I had to declare him brought dead and handed the necessary paperwork to the constables. He was entirely fit when brought in previously but what happened in between is a mystery to me. I suspect that he died of a heart attack.”