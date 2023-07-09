Tainted SI Dismissed from Assam Police on Corruption Charges

DGP GP Singh said that the cop has been dismissed from service by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Biswanath district, and the Disciplinary Authority.

Notably, on December 8 last year, a team of officials from the Anti Corruption cell trapped and arrested SI Dhiraj Namsudra red-handed by while he was accepting bribe for giving relief to the complainant in a criminal case at the Gohpur Police Station.