Tainted SI Dismissed from Assam Police on Corruption Charges

The officer dismissed from duty is Sub-Inspector (SI) Dhiraj Jyoti Namasudra.
Yet another Assam Police official has been dismissed from service on corruption charges. Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh informed this through a tweet on Sunday.

The officer dismissed from duty is a tainted Sub-Inspector (SI) named Dhiraj Jyoti Namasudra. He was serving at the Gohpur Police Station in Biswanath district of Assam.

DGP GP Singh said that the cop has been dismissed from service by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Biswanath district, and the Disciplinary Authority.

Notably, on December 8 last year, a team of officials from the Anti Corruption cell trapped and arrested SI Dhiraj Namsudra red-handed by while he was accepting bribe for giving relief to the complainant in a criminal case at the Gohpur Police Station.

In the tweet, GP Singh said, “SI (UB) Dhiraj Jyoti Namasudra, of Biswanath DEF, who was arrested by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting bribe on 08/12/2022 at Gohpur in connection with ACB PS Case No- 56/2022 U/S- 120 (B) IPC R/W Sec 7 (a) of PC Act 1988(As amended in 2018) has been awarded the major punishment- “Dismissal from service” by the Superintendent of Police, Biswanath cum Disciplinary Authority.”

