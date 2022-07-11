Assam Institute of Mass Comm Announces Scholarship for Students

Assam Institute of Mass Communication and Media Research in Guwahati have announced four scholarships for media students of the institute for the current academic session.

Among the four scholarships, one is sponsored by Roshmi Goswami in memory of her late father Girindransth Sharma.

The second scholarship is sponsored by Aditi Bezbaruah in memory of late Professor N.N. Bhattacharyya, who was a Principal of Titabar College in Jorhat district of Assam.

Meanwhile, the other two scholarships have been sponsored by Prakash Mahanta are Pritam Baruah.

The institute has expressed their sincere gratitude to the sponsors.