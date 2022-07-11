India Reports 16,678 New Covid-19 Cases

India reported 16,678 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this the active cases tally in the country has increased to 1,30,713, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data updated on Monday.

Meanwhile, with 26 new fatalities, the death toll has reached 5,25,454.

The country also recorded 14,629 recoveries on Sunday. The number of people who have recovered from the infection has now increased to 4,29,83,162.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive exceeded 198.88 crore mark on Monday.