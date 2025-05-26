Assam Intensifies Hunt for Undocumented Bangladeshis; Detentions Surge Across Districts

Assam Police have launched a sweeping operation across the state to identify and detain suspected illegal citizens, particularly undocumented Bangladeshi nationals. Acting on directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, multiple police teams have intensified verification drives, especially in Guwahati and other vulnerable districts.

On Sunday alone, over 100 individuals were subjected to documentation checks in Guwahati. Six separate teams from the city police detained 78 people, out of which five remain in custody, while the rest were released after preliminary verification. On Monday, another batch of 44–45 individuals was brought in, with 11 released following document verification; the remainder are being held for further scrutiny.

The Border Branch of Assam Police is leading the document verification process to confirm nationality. Preliminary findings have reportedly identified several detainees as Bangladeshi nationals. However, police sources confirm that a number of individuals named in their list have gone into hiding, prompting intensified search operations.

In a parallel drive, Barpeta district police arrested 18 suspected illegal immigrants, who were sent to the Goalpara Detention Camp as per state government orders. Tensions flared outside the office of the Superintendent of Police in Barpeta after some previously bailed individuals were re-arrested, triggering public outrage.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) has alleged that genuine Indian citizens are being harassed in the name of identifying illegal migrants. AAMSU warned of launching statewide democratic protests if such actions continue. Families of several detainees—some of whom were granted bail by the Foreigners’ Tribunal—also voiced similar concerns.

Assam Pradesh Congress Working President and MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar sharply criticized the crackdown, accusing the state government of unjustly targeting Indian citizens from minority communities under the pretext of filtering Bangladeshi nationals.

In a significant development, Golaghat Police detained 51 suspected illegal citizens working at the Numaligarh Refinery Project—22 on the first day and 29 on the next. Investigations are ongoing, with local organizations demanding a comprehensive probe to identify all undocumented individuals associated with the project.

Adding to the controversy, Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha accused Jorhat Municipal Board’s Chairman of contempt of court. He alleged that Ranjit Saikia, a ward member, and one Azad Choudhury—suspected to be a Bangladeshi national—bagged 18–20 municipal tenders using fraudulent documents. “Despite a court order to initiate a probe, no investigation has been conducted against Saikia,” claimed Chaliha, who has vowed to lodge a police complaint.

Chaliha further alleged that Bangladeshi nationals are creating unrest in Jorhat's Dhaka Patty area and demanded an immediate eviction drive. He warned of legal action against the municipal board chairman if appropriate steps are not taken.

