Border Fence Collapses in Sribhumi as Kushiyara River Erodes Land

In a serious threat to border security, a portion of the India-Bangladesh barbed-wire fence near Lakhibazar in Assam’s Sribhumi district has collapsed due to intense erosion caused by the Kushiyara River.

Advertisment

The river has already eaten away large segments beneath the border fence in the Jagannathi area of the North Sribhumi constituency, triggering emergency action from the Border Security Force (BSF).

BSF personnel have launched round-the-clock operations to reinforce the weakened stretch and prevent further erosion as the monsoon approaches. While the Kushiyara’s current water level remains below danger marks, experts and locals warn that the situation could escalate quickly without immediate government intervention.

“The border is crumbling before our eyes. If steps aren’t taken urgently, BSF outposts and vast civilian areas could be flooded,” a local resident said.

With the monsoon intensifying, residents fear that, without swift action by the Water Resources Department, swelling river levels could inundate large swaths of land—posing grave risks to both border security and nearby settlements.