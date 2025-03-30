Assam: Interstate Truck Theft Racket Busted, Eight Arrested

Mangaldai police of Assam on Sunday busted an interstate truck theft racket and arrested eight individuals involved in the crime.

Advertisment

The breakthrough came after a complaint was lodged by Ajoy Barman, son of late Bhagaban Barman from Shantipur, Mangaldai, reporting the theft of his truck (Reg No. AS13AC 5614) from roadside parking near Sai Baba Mandir, where it had been stationed for the past month.

During the investigation, a recovery van (Reg No. AS01Y 4088) used in the crime was seized at Basistha.

Following leads, a search operation was conducted at a dump in 13 Mile, Meghalaya, where police recovered the stolen truck’s dismantled scrap, which was being loaded onto another vehicle (Reg No. HR58B 7366). The truck’s engine was also retrieved from the site.

The police arrested eight individuals from different locations in connection with the theft. The accused have been identified as:

Md. Rashidul Alom (Nalbari) Noor Hussain (Satgaon, Guwahati) Maidul Islam (Mukalmuwa, Nalbari) Ainul Haque (Hajo, Kamrup) Nazrul Islam (Bongaigaon) Pankaj Yadav (Lalmati, Guwahati) Sanjib Kumar (Haryana) Ranbir Arora (Haryana)

Meanwhile, the police suspect the involvement of a larger network specializing in truck theft and dismantling for scrap. Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: IPL Ticket Blacker Caught in Guwahati Ahead of RR vs CSK Clash