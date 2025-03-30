IPL Ticket Blacker Caught in Guwahati Ahead of RR vs CSK Clash

Guwahati police have apprehended an individual involved in black marketing IPL tickets for the highly anticipated Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match at Barsapara Stadium.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as Anil Das from Kolkata, was caught red-handed while illegally selling tickets at inflated prices. Reportedly, he had procured the tickets and was attempting to resell them unlawfully. Acting on specific inputs, Fatasil Police swiftly arrested him.

The IPL 2025 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, scheduled for Sunday, March 30, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, has generated immense excitement. However, the ticket black marketing issue has raised concerns over illegal reselling practices.

Rajasthan Royals, led by stand-in captain Riyan Parag, are still searching for their first win of the season after back-to-back losses. Their batting lineup has struggled for consistency, with Yashasvi Jaiswal yet to find his form and questions surrounding Shimron Hetmyer’s role in the order.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings come into the match following a disappointing home defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Their team composition is under scrutiny, with debates over Ruturaj Gaikwad’s batting position and MS Dhoni’s unexpected No. 9 entry in the previous game.