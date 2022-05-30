Assam: IPL Betting Racket Busted In Kokrajhar, 5 Held

Assam police have busted an illegal IPL T20 betting racket in Kokrajhar district on Monday.

As many as five gamblers were arrested for their alleged involvement in the racket. They have been identified as Kaushik Saha, Dibakar Das, Bapan Rai, Suraj Nath and Sanjeev Karmakar.

Police also seized two vehicles and one motorcycle from their possession.

Last month, six gamblers were arrested for their alleged involvement in a IPL betting racket in Nagaon district.

Acting on a tip off, a police team raided a betting den in Katimari Grant area and made the arrests.

During the raid, police recovered a large quantity of cash amounting to Rs 2 lakh, a television, betting sheets and mobiles phones.

It may be noted that one of the arrestees is an employee of Nagaon special prison.

Also Read: Two Assam Candidates Crack UPSC Exams