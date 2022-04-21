Assam Police Bust IPL Betting Racket In Nagaon, 6 Held

Assam police have busted an illegal IPL T20 betting racket in Nagaon district late Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off, a police team raided a betting den in Katimari Grant area and arrested six gamblers for their alleged involvement in the IPL betting racket.

As per reports, the racket was run by one Abdul Rahman who is one of the arrested.

During the raid, police recovered a large quantity of cash amounting to Rs 2 lakh, a television, betting sheets and mobiles phones.

It may be noted that one of the arrestees is an employee of Nagaon special prison.

On April 6, three alleged IPL betting bookies were arrested in Assam’s Tinsukia.

Acting on secret information about IPL gambling in the district, police conducted a raid and apprehended the three persons who were involved in betting through online mode.

Police also recovered unlawful documents along their mobile phones which were used from gambling.

Also Read: Three Held For Selling Deer Meat In Guwahati