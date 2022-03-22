Assam: IPS Anand Mishra Appointed as AIG Sports

IPS officer Anand Mishra has been appointed as the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police for Sports in Assam on Tuesday.

The AIG post is a newly created post in the sports department. With this, Mishra will have special duties in the sports sector.

On the other hand, APS Daisy Gogoi who was serving as the Assistant Commandant of 10th APB in Kahilipara in Guwahati has been transferred and posted as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sivasagar district.

Meanwhile, APS Ghanashyam Bhai, who was serving as the Deputy SP of Sivasagar has filled in the post of Assistant Commandant of 10th APB in Kahilipara.

Meanwhile, APS, Pranab Das, Assistant Commandant of the 3rd APB in Titabor in Jorhat district has been transferred and posted as the Deputy SP of the Kaziranga National Park Organisation.

