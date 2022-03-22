Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui’s Parents Move International Court

The family members of the Pulitzer-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in Afghanistan in July last year, has filed a complaint at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday.

Danish’s parents, Prof Akhtar Siddiqui and Shahida Siddiqui approached the ICC prosecutor to investigate the killing of their son and take action against top leaders and high-level commanders of the Taliban including Hibatullah Akhundzada and Hassan Akhund.

On July 16, 2021, Danish, the Chief Photographer for Reuters in India was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters in Kandahar province's Spin Boldak district.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning chief photographer of Reuters had been covering the Afghan-Taliban clashes.

He and other Afghan commandoes were taken to a nearby mosque for treatment but he was then illegally detained, tortured and killed by the Taliban, said his family.

His body was found mutilated and revealed marks of brutal torture along with 12 bullet entry and exit points.

In a statement released by the family on social media, they said they have named six officials in their complaint. They are supreme commander of the Taliban, head of the Taliban leadership council, chief spokesperson, minister of defence in Taliban, Governor of Kandahar province and Taliban spokesperson and local commanders as well.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Dr. Subhash Khanna Conducts First Live Robotic Surgery